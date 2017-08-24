PM urges world to meet its moral obligations on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday called upon the international community to fulfill its moral obligations on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, to realise the dream of peace in South Asia.

"The dream of peace in South Asia cannot be realised until the world continues to disregard its moral obligations by neglecting the accepted right of justice and self-determination," the prime minister said in a message on "Yaum-e-Neela Butt."

He said the happenings in Kashmir over the last one year presented irrevocable proofs of the fact that the ongoing freedom struggle in Kashmir was indigenous and unarmed, and it was facing state terrorism.

The premier said that the government and people of Pakistan were unanimous in the view that the political, diplomatic and moral support of Kashmiris ran in their blood. "Not a single moment came in the 70 years history of Pakistan, when Pakistani nation would not have included the support of Kashmiris in their priorities," he added.

The prime minister, on the occasion of Neela Butt Day said: "I want to reiterate the unflinching determination of Pakistani nation and give a message to the people of Kashmir that the flame of freedom lit by the personalities like Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan has spread across the subcontinent." "The wheel of history cannot be reversed. This light will Insha Allah prove as a dawn of freedom in Kashmir and the incomplete agenda of the partition of Hind will reach its culmination," he maintained. —