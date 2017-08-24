Govt jacks up profits on GPS, CPF

ISLAMABAD: The government has jacked up the rate of profits on the General Provident Fund (GPF) and Contributory Provident Fund (CPF) for millions of public sector employees from 11.10 percent to 11.30 percent on per annum basis.

The government has also increased deduction of contributory funds in the current fiscal year depending on different grades of civil servants, and, subsequently, now they also increased the profit rates.

“Its nominal adjustments made by the government that might result into providing few thousand rupees to those who possesses 0.5 million rupees in the GPF or CPF accounts,” said one public sector employee on the condition of anonymity.

However, the government increased profit rates on GPF and CPF for public sector employees slightly at a time when the discount rate stood at the constant levels of 5.75 percent through last many monetary policies unveiled by the central bank.

According to the resolution issued by the Regulation Wing of Finance Division on Wednesday stated that necessary instructions regarding the rate of profit applicable to the balances in the various Provident Funds under the control of the Ministry of Railways and Ministry of Defence for the year in question will be issued separately by these ministries.

The notification of the Finance Ministry states that the rate of profit on deposits and on balances at the credit of the subscribers to the General Provident Fund and similar other Funds for the year 2015-2016 was fixed under the Finance Division’s Resolution NoF2(1)-Reg7/2014-433 dated 29th August, 2016 @ 11.10% per annum.

It has now been decided that the rate of profit applicable to the subscriptions and the balances in the various Provident Funds during the financial year beginning on the 1st July, 2016, shall be 11.30% per annum. The Funds concerned the General Provident Fund (GPF) and the Contributory Provident Fund (CPF).