Sharifs, Dar don’t appear before NAB

Former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, his sons and daughter, besides Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, again declined to appear before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) till the final disposal of their separate review petitions in the Supreme Court against panama case judgment.

NAB Lahore had summoned Nawaz Sharif, his children Hussain Nawaz, Hassan Nawaz,, Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar as well as Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for Tuesday for investigation but they didn’t appear before the investigators.

On the other hand, the NAB has decided to approach the Monitoring Judge of the Supreme Court to submit its report.

“We will submit our report regarding investigations against Sharif family and Ishaq Dar to the Monitoring Judge of the SC, Justice Ejazul Ahsan, on Thursday (tomorrow),” a senior NAB official, seeking anonymity told The News.

In his written reply submitted to NAB on Tuesday, Nawaz Sharif pointed out that mandatory provisions envisaged by the statute have not been followed and rather a direction has been issued by the Honorable Supreme Court of Pakistan for filing of a reference against him and his other family members, adding that proceedings by NAB at every stage are amenable to judicial review provided the grounds recognized by law are available.

The former premier added that he has been deprived of his statutory as well as fundamental rights of due process, treatment in accordance with law, right to dignity and life, right to fair trial and equal protection of law.

Nawaz Sharif also pointed out that power to assess incriminating material and subsequently filing of reference is only vested in the NAB chairman.

Nawaz said: “As per mandatory provision of NAO 1999 the authority to decide as to whether it is proper and just to proceed further and there is sufficient material to justify filing of a reference vests in the NAB chairman or an officer authorized by him.”

“Since the decision to file a reference has already been taken, the proceedings being carried out by NAB are merely an eyewash,” Nawaz said, adding that for such reasons he is unable to attend NAB proceedings.

Similarly, in his written response to NAB, Dar pointed out that no explanation is likely to persuade Combine Investigation Team (CIT) of NAB to reverse the process as the direction has been already issued to NAB to file reference. However, relevant record is available with the NAB and authorities concerned and he re-submitted complete copy of the Review Petition along with Wealth Reconciliation and Tax Returns from 2008 to 2016, he added.

Dar asked the NAB to stop investigations till the final disposal of his review petition, hoping that his review petition would succeed on merits.

Moreover, the finance minister reminded the NAB that it has already probed his entire career at great length and the matter was closed by the competent authority in July 2016.

Challenging NAB’s authority about sending him questionnaire, Dar pointed out that there is neither any mandate nor any scope for any investigation as well as putting to him scores of questions are outside the scope of the order passed by the Supreme Court. “Any such exercise is tantamount to re-write the order,” Dar added.

“If Chairman NAB considered, the third notice to Sharif family could be served through Police. Now he can issue arrest orders for all those who didn’t appear before the NAB,” Nab sources further told.

So far, NAB Lahore has recorded statements of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) President Saeed Ahmed and Chairman Pakistan Sugar Mills Association Javed Kayani.