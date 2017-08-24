Minister welcomes Cabinet decision to fix prices of drugs

Islamabad: Minister for Health Saira Afzal Wednesday welcomed the decision of the Cabinet to approve fixation of maximum retail prices of essential and life-saving drugs. “This will ensure availability of life-saving drugs in the market,”, Saira said, adding that the approval has been accorded in sync with the Drug Pricing Policy 2015.

The decision will allow marketing of new drugs, which will not only ensure availability of new treatments for life-threatening diseases but also increase competition in respect of already available therapies in the market.

The prices of 113 new drugs had been recommended by the Drug Pricing Committee, which has representation of Health Departments of all provinces, Ministry of Finance, and Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan. Pharmaceutical industry representatives also attend meetings of the committee as observers.