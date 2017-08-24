Thu August 24, 2017
Karachi

August 24, 2017

CITY PULSE: Scattered Leaves, Bikhray Auraaq

Naila Mahmood’s multi disciplinary show “Scattered Leaves, Bikhray Auraaq", opens at the Canvas Gallery on Tuesday, Aug 15 from 5pm to 8pm.

Reading of Nayyer Masood's “Kitaabdaar” by Zambeel Dramatic Readings will commence at 6.30pm.

Naila has been associated with IVSAA and other institutes. Her work has been exhibited internationally. 

The show continues daily until Thursday, Aug 24 from 11am to 8pm (excluding Sunday).

Call 021-35861523 for more information.

