CITY PULSE: Orison of Kenosis

Sanat Initiative is hosting an exhibition titled “Orison of Kenosis” featuring works by Julius John Alam.
His body of works attempts to look at prayer as the distance that connects the finite body with the infinite.
The show opens on Thursday, Aug 24 and continues until Aug 31 from 5pm to 8pm.
Call 0300-8208108 for more information.
