Thu August 24, 2017
Business

August 24, 2017

17th ITCN Asia exhibition in Sept

KARACHI: The 17th ITCN Asia (2017) the largest-ever exhibition and conference on information technology and telecommunications in Pakistan, is being organised from September 19 to 21 at the Karachi Expo Centre, a statement said on Wednesday.

Since its inception in 2001, this mega event, organised by the Ecommerce Gateway Ltd, has made great enrichments in this robust industry, it added. The three-day annual event features international conferences such as China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the role of Pakistan’s IT industry.

It will cover important topics such as challenges of digital security for media, a telecom summit, CEO’s forum for Pakistan Software Export Board, an information security conference and a summit on start-ups, the statement said. The centre of discussions will be focused on digital transformation in all verticals, it added.

