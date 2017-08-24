17th ITCN Asia exhibition in Sept

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The 17th ITCN Asia (2017) the largest-ever exhibition and conference on information technology and telecommunications in Pakistan, is being organised from September 19 to 21 at the Karachi Expo Centre, a statement said on Wednesday.
Since its inception in 2001, this mega event, organised by the Ecommerce Gateway Ltd, has made great enrichments in this robust industry, it added. The three-day annual event features international conferences such as China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the role of Pakistan’s IT industry.
It will cover important topics such as challenges of digital security for media, a telecom summit, CEO’s forum for Pakistan Software Export Board, an information security conference and a summit on start-ups, the statement said. The centre of discussions will be focused on digital transformation in all verticals, it added.
Comments