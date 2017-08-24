KP utility company, US firm sign deal

ISLAMABAD: The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company Limited (KPOGCL) on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the American Halliburton company.

Under this agreement, the US company will impart training to the provincial oil company’s workforce and provide it with latest technology software and introduce technology in exploration and production of oil and gas in the province.

“The MoU also include training of local manpower from the province on latest software and on-job training to bring them at par with the international standards,” KPOGCL CEO Muhammad Raziuddin told newsmen after signing the MoU with Ahmed Kenawi, senior vice president Middle East and North America of the Halliburton company. “Halliburton being one of the world’s biggest service companies and its return to Pakistan, is a sign of investors’ increased interest and confidence in the country’s improving security and business environment,” Raziuddin said.

Earlier, this company had worked in Pakistan and its return will send a message to other companies who had left the country over last several years, he added. “We are targeting to achieve crude oil production of two million barrels/day by 2025, which is currently 51,000 barrels/day (53 percent of the country’s total oil production) against 30,000 barrels four years ago. Natural gas production has been targeted at 2,000 million cubic feet/day (mcfd) by 2015, which is currently at 430mcfd and three year ago it was 330mcfd. Raziudding also said that liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) production was only 10 tons/day and now it has been raised to 550 tons/day and by 2025 the company is targeting to increase its production to 3,000 tons/day.

Today of the 28 active rigs in Pakistan, 11 are working in KP, he said, adding that estimates show KP has recoverable reserves of 16 trillion cubic feet of natural gas and more than 1.1 billion barrels of oil.