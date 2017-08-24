FPCCI supports proposed PHDEC revival

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has supported the proposed revival of Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Company (PHDEC).

FPCCI Horticulture Exports Committee regional chairman Ahmad Jawad in a statement on Wednesday appreciated the interest taken by the federal minister of commerce in the revival of defunct organisation and help strengthen fruits exports of the country.

“PHDEC can definitely help boost exports of horticulture products, provided proper and regular vigil was kept on the performance of the company,” he added.

The FPCCI official said as per the decision of the ministry of commerce, the meeting with main agriculture and horticulture exporters must be convened to work out recommendations for PHDEC revival and drawing a roadmap for increasing fruit exports.

Jawad said that PHDEC, as per its objectives, ought to work on the improvement of quality by ensuring strict regulatory mechanism, pre-shipment inspection, ensuring reliability for Pakistan’s fresh produce exports in the international market.

He suggested formation of a task force to help raise exports of mango, kinnow and other fruits and also to make recommendations for the revival of PHDEC. Jawad said the country has failed to achieve bumper kinnow crop this year due to sudden hailstorms and less rains in the area.

However, since the quality of fruit is quite stable; therefore, kinnow farmers of Sargodha district will be able to clinch ex-farm rate of Rs20/kg as decided by the stakeholders and needed to be implemented under the supervision of local administration.

He urged the Pakistan Fruits and Vegetable Exporters Association (PFVA), specifically kinnow exporters, to support the decision regarding ex-farm rate of kinnow. This, he said, is important as farmers concerned have suffered badly during the last two consecutive years due to the effects of climate change.