Cotton improves

Karachi

Trading activity slowed at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Wednesday after the city witnessed heavy rains, while spot rates increased Rs50/maund.

The spot rates rose to Rs6,050/maund (37.324kg) and Rs6,484/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also increased to Rs6,195/maund and Rs6,639/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

An analyst said rains in the cotton growing areas slowed down the arrivals. “Cotton demand by some mills to build their stocks resulted in an increase in the spot rates,” he added.

KCE recorded 21 transactions of around 12,000 bales at a price of Rs6,075 to Rs6,300/maund. Transactions were recorded from Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Hyderabad, Kotri, Shahdadpur, Tando Adam, Toba Tek Singh, Ali Pur, Chichawatni, Sahiwal, Haroonabad, Gojra, Ahmedpur, Vehari, Pir Mehal, Mianwali, Burewala, Khanewal, Mailsi and Kabirwala.