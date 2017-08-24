No solid evidence of money laundering against 2,785 people: FBR

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Tariq Pasha on Wednesday accepted before the Senate panel that there was no solid evidence against 2,785 individuals on charges of money laundering in shape of gifts as the FBR high-ups shared half cooked and incomplete inquiries report with the media.

He made startling disclosure before the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and expressed his utmost displeasure that the officials of his own tax department were releasing and sharing incorrect and incomplete information to the media.

“It’s humiliating for everyone but it is only in the interest of our officers to give all information to media even before any inquiry process is initiated,” he said.

The Senate Standing Committee on Finance which met here under chairmanship

of Senator Saleem Mandviwalla at the Parliament House on Wednesday took up the issue of alleged money laundering by 2,785 individuals through gift arrangements.

“There is a fault on our part as the cases should be disclosed only when they are mature” the FBR chairman testified before the committee and added that even they rewarded such officers who unearthed such cases, but the initial inquiry showed there was no serious malpractice or irregularity in the case of 2,785 individuals using the gift scheme.

FBR chairman accepted the flaw in the reports and added it was possibly to make the news more sensational and attractive as the point of money laundering was attached to the case.

Meanwhile, Senator Mohsin Aziz and Senator Usman Saifullah expressing discontent said that not only the reputation but foreign businesses suffered, if money laundering charges were levelled against any entity.

While Senator Kamil Ali Agha added that possibly the FBR officials were trying to save certain persons involved in money laundering, “That is why they have made such a large case that inquiring each and every accused individual becomes impossible because it would require more time.” The committee was informed that inquiry was underway and its result would be shared with them.

The meeting also discussed audit of withholding taxes collected by the telecom sector. The FBR and AGPR told the meeting that the data currently provided by telecom sector was not in a form, from which meaningful inferences could be drawn and hence a new consultation process for specialised audit was on way.

The matter of containers containing imported goods being held at ports due to delay in carrying out formalities on part of some bodies was also discussed in the meeting. The committee was of the view that businesses of importers should not get affected if departments concerned were delaying the due processes.