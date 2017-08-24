Brazil police launch new phase of corruption probe

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazil’s federal police said on Wednesday they launched a new phase of the "Car Wash" corruption probe, targeting individuals who allegedly favoured a private contractor to win business from state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA.
The police served four search warrants in two states and the federal district, a statement said. Last week, Brazilian authorities carried out two new phases of "Car Wash," ensnaring US asphalt maker Sargeant Marine, six Greek shipping companies and a former Brazilian congressman in the wide-ranging graft probe.
