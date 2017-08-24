Thu August 24, 2017
World

AFP
August 24, 2017

Brazil police launch new phase of corruption probe

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazil’s federal police said on Wednesday they launched a new phase of the "Car Wash" corruption probe, targeting individuals who allegedly favoured a private contractor to win business from state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA.

The police served four search warrants in two states and the federal district, a statement said. Last week, Brazilian authorities carried out two new phases of "Car Wash," ensnaring US asphalt maker Sargeant Marine, six Greek shipping companies and a former Brazilian congressman in the wide-ranging graft probe.

