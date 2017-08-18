Intending Haj pilgrims laud arrangements

MAKKAH, Saudi Arabia: Majority of the Pakistani pilgrims in Makkah and Madina have shown their satisfaction over the arrangements though they did have reservations over the transport service between Masjidul Haram and their buildings located in Azizya in this holy city.

According to officials, about 179,210 pilgrims from Pakistan will perform Hajj this year including about 107,526 under government scheme and the remaining under private Hajj operators. Almost all the flights carrying pilgrims under government scheme had landed at the Madina airport till August 15 wherefrom they have been coming to Makkah after spending eight days or offering at least 40 prayers at Masjid Nabavi.

A random survey revealed that not a single Pakistani pilgrim had any complaint about the accommodation and food services in Madina as the Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs of Pakistan had rented hotels near the Masjid Nabavi and every pilgrim was provided free of cost meals three times a day. However, many pilgrims presently in Makkah had reservations as their residences were located far away from the holy mosque and they had to change two buses while moving between Masjidul Haram and their buildings in Azizia locality.

“I rented a room for 10 days for 600 Saudi riyals near the Haram as we cannot offer all the prayers in the holy mosque on time,” said Mohammad Raza Amirzada, a pilgrim from Hangu district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that he and his wife would quit the room 10 days before the Hajj as it had already been booked by other pilgrims.

Wilayat Shah, belonging to Charsadda district, told this scribe that he and his wife could not offer Isha prayer in Masjid Haram due to the heavy rush in the buses. “I have to change two buses while reaching the mosque. One bus plies between the building and main stop while the other shuttled bus moves from the bus stand and Masjidul Haram,” he said. He added that no respect or discipline is shown by the pilgrims for women and elderly people while catching buses after each prayer.

Gulzar Khan, from Buner district, said that there should be a proper guide and Muallim (religious teacher) to guide and teach the pilgrims about Hajj and holy places in Makkah and Madina.

Director Hajj at Pakistan Office for Pilgrim Affairs in Makkah, Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, told The News that they had rented all the buildings in Aziziya under an agreement about five years ago. He said the Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs is providing all kinds of facilities to the pilgrims.

“We had rented 194 buildings in Aziziya and some in Beta Quraish where we are providing three-time meals, Zamzam water and filtered drinking water, medical facilities and transport services to the guests of God,” he said. He added that more than 500 air-conditioned buses had been rented for Hajj operation to take the pilgrims to the holy mosque. More than 1,000 Khudam Hujjaj had been deputed to assist those performing Hajj under the government scheme.

“Indiscipline and disorder on the part of Hujjaj sometimes create problems at the bus service but it is for a short period, mostly after Isha prayers,” he said. He claimed that the Khudam Hujjaj on duty were trying their best to keep things in order and facilitate women and elderly people while riding on the buses.

He said that under the plan and policy of Saudi government, the bus service would be closed from fifth Zilhajj to 13th Zilhajj (August 28 to September 5) as these buses would be utilised for Mina and Arafat during Hajj days. Pilgrim Imtiaz Hussain also claimed that three-time meals would be provided to Pakistani pilgrims in Mina, where there was one-time food last year.