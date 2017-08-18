1,000 fruit trees planted at QAU

Islamabad :In connection with the country's 70 years Independence Day and 50 years celebrations of the Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), the university's alumni association in collaboration with Muhammad Ali Saeed Foundation (MASF) and QAU administration planted 1,000 fruit trees on campus.

While addressing the participants, Umer Saeed, Executive Director of the MASF, said that it was the first phase of the drive to plant 1,000 plants on campus. He said that sustainable sites have already been selected in consultation with horticulture cell of the university while in consultation with all the stakeholders a proper monitoring mechanism would be developed to ensure sustainability and maintenance of the plants.