Minister inspects hospitals

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Primary & Secondary Health Khawaja Imran Nazir has started visiting different hospitals in Sargodha division to check healthcare facilities and arrangements of Health Khidmat Week being observed in the province.

According to a handout issued on Thursday, the minister inspected THQ Hospitals Kot Momin and Bhalwal besides inspecting rural health centres of Laliyani and Tehsil Kot Momin and reviewed arrangements of Khadim-e-Punjab Health Khidmat Week there. The minister appreciated the hospitals’ administration for making best arrangements with regard to Health Khidmat Week. Patients turning up for blood screening tests thanked the government, especially the CM for arranging screening of nine different diseases and inspection of pregnant women under one roof and added that various healthcare facilities have been provided to the patients on their doorstep. They said expenses of so many blood tests were beyond the reach of the common people and the government has won the hearts of poor patients by providing this facility free of cost to them.