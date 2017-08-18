1,000 fruit trees planted at QAU

Islamabad :In connection with the country's 70 years Independence Day and 50 years celebrations of the Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), the university's alumni association in collaboration with Muhammad Ali Saeed Foundation (MASF) and QAU administration planted 1,000 fruit trees on campus.

While addressing the participants, Umer Saeed, Executive Director of the MASF, said that it was the first phase of the drive to plant 1,000 plants on campus. He said that sustainable sites have already been selected in consultation with horticulture cell of the university while in consultation with all the stakeholders a proper monitoring mechanism would be developed to ensure sustainability and maintenance of the plants. Muhammad Murtaza Noor, Secretary General, QAU Alumni Association said that tree plantation initiative was meant to create natural and pleasing environment on campus and to engage students in environment conservation activities.

He said overall 5000 fruit trees would be planted during next two years. He vowed that the old students of QAU would continue to contribute for development and beautification of their alma mater through all possible means. Dr. Javed Ashraf, Vice Chancellor, QAU, thanked the alumni association and MASF representatives for their support to initiate useful plantation campaign at QAU. Members of QAU Alumni Association, university administration, faculty, employees and students participated.