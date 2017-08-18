Traffic officials given cheques

LAHORE :City Traffic Offier Rai Ijaz Ahmad has said that the welfare of traffic wardens and their families is top priority of the department.

He said this while distributing cheques amounting from Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000 to the traffic wardens for their welfare. He said all officials and officers were like a family and the department was on its toes to improve the living standards of wardens and other staff of the traffic police. The cheques were given to driver constable Habib, Inspector Akhlaq Iqbal’s wife and warden Naeem.

The CTO said a special departmental committee was also being constituted to asses the cases fortnightly. accidents: At least 643 road accidents were reported to the Provincial Monitoring Cell of the Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 from all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.