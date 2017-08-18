SC moved against sale of sugary drinks at educational institutions

A local non-governmental organisation has filed a petition in the Supreme Court’s Karachi registry seeking a ban on sale of soft drinks and other sugary beverages at educational institutions across the country.

Petitioners Atam Prakash, Nadeem A Sheikh and Saleem Michael said in their petition that the Punjab Food Authority had banned sale of soft drinks at educational institutions and replaced the beverages with fresh juices and flavoured milk to address the increasing health problems associated with high sugar intake among children.

The petitioners submitted the government of Punjab had taken a good step through the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination by imposing a ban on selling soft drinks in educational institutes including schools, colleges and tuition academies all over the province starting August 14, 2017.

The petitioners said that it had been scientifically proven that soft drinks

contained a variety of ingredients that could be damaging to children’s health, adding that they were one of the leading causes of stunted growth and hyperactive behaviour among children.

The petitioners stressed that taking the step of banning soft drinks and other sugary beverages at educational institutions would lead to achieving positive results as regards children’s health.

They requested the court to direct the government to submit a detailed report about the sale of such injurious food items and beverages at all schools, colleges and other educational institutions as well as impose a ban on their sale.

The petitioners said it was necessary to launch an awareness drive to encourage intake of healthy food among students, citing the fact that Pakistan currently stands near the top on the list of countries with stunted growth among children.

The respondents cited by the petitioners include the federal law secretary, parliamentary affairs secretary, chief secretaries of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan Khyber Pakhutnkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan and the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination.