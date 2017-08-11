Four more cabinet members sworn in

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain administered the oath of office to two federal ministers and two ministers of state at a simple and impressive ceremony at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was also present on the occasion. Daniyal Aziz and Mumtaz Ahmad Tarar were sworn in as federal ministers whereas Syed Ayaz Ali Shah Shirazi, and Mir Dostain Khan Domki took oath as ministers of state.

Ministers, parliamentarians and high level civil officials also attended the oath-taking ceremony. APP adds: Daniyal Aziz elected from NA-116 of Narowal and Mumtaz Ahmed Tarar from NA-108 of Mandi Bahuddin took oath of the federal ministers while Dostain Khan Domki of NA-265 and Syed Ayaz Ali Shirazi of NA-238 took oath of the office of ministers of state.