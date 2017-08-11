People stand by Nawaz: Shahbaz

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday said the people had welcomed their leader Nawaz Sharif in a unique and historic manner. He added that people’s love was a precious asset of Nawaz because their hearts beat together.

The historic reception during the rally again proved that Nawaz was the most popular leader and the PML-N most popular political party in Pakistan, said Shahbaz. According to a statement, the chief minister said the people of Pakistan stood by Nawaz yesterday and “they are with him even today”. He added that the PML-N had always worked for strengthening democracy and promoting democratic norms.

Shahbaz said the people hated the politics of falsehood and had an emotional attachment with sincere leadership. That’s why they had shown their enthusiastic love for Nawaz Sharif at every step and his enthusiastic reception was a proof of people’s love for their leader, he added.

He said Nawaz made the country’s defence impregnable and completed many development projects in which no one could claim corruption of even a single penny.

The chief minister termed the steps taken by Nawaz, the three-time prime minister, for overcoming the energy crisis as historic. He also vowed to further accelerate the process of materialising the former prime minister’s vision. Shahbaz said the sit-in party was afraid of the tremendous popularity of Nawaz, adding that Imran Khan made efforts to violate the sanctity of vote on every occasion.

“The love of the people and their support through the power of vote is the only means of ruling the hearts,” he said Achieving the goal of “a prosperous, peaceful and developed Pakistan is our mission,” said Shahbaz.

Separately, the chief minister chaired a meeting during which he said the 70th Independence Day would be celebrated in a befitting manner. The meeting reviewed the arrangements made in connection with upcoming the event.

Shahbaz said the 70th anniversary of independence was an opportunity to ponder over the achievements and the losses during the last 70 years and added that “it is time to return back to the nation”.