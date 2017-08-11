PPP preserved, Nawaz sabotaged CoD: Kaira

ISLAMABAD: PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira on Thursday said that they took care of the Charter of Democracy (CoD) but former prime minister Nawaz Sharif sabotaged it. According to media reports, he said Nawaz is not eligible to do politics in the country any more.

"The facilities being afforded to Nawaz Sharif for his rally are against the Constitution and the law," said Kaira. He added that those government officials who have facilitated the former prime minister during his rally will be answerable later.

Taking a swipe at Nawaz, he also said that the former premier is going home and should have some fun. Earlier, Kaira criticised Nawaz's repeated claims that he has been disqualified as a result of a conspiracy. Kaira had also come down hard on Nawaz for indulging in ‘container politics’ after crying foul about the use of containers by opposition parties earlier.