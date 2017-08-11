New law implimanted: NAB powers end in Sindh govt departments

KARACHI: Much to the distaste of the opposition political parties and other concerned quarters, the provincial law twice passed by the Sindh Assembly last month to repeal the National Accountability Ordinance-1999 (NAO) in Sindh became an Act of the provincial assembly on Thursday to virtually end the role of NAB in provincial affairs.

After the National Accountability Ordinance 1999, the Sindh Repeal Law-2017 became an act of provincial assembly and the National Accountability Bureau has been virtually shown the exit door from the province as from now onwards, NAB would be able to take action only against federal institutions and agencies working in Sindh.

The bill to nullify the NAO-1999 in the province had to be twice passed by the provincial assembly as the Sindh governor didn’t give his assent to it, making it binding upon the provincial legislature to reconsider the bill.

The Sindh Assembly first passed the NAO repeal bill on 03 July, 2017. The Sindh governor had returned the NAO repeal bill without giving his assent on 14 July, 2017. The Sindh Assembly reconsidered and again passed by bill on 24 July, 2017.

The notification issued by the Sindh Assembly in this regard stated: “The Provincial Assembly of Sindh in its sitting held on 03rd July, 2017 passed National Accountability Ordinance 1999 Sindh Repeal Bill-2017 and was sent to honourable Governor for accord his assent as required under clause (2)(a) of Article 116 but he, instead of according assent to the Bill, returned the same with message in exercise of powers vested upon him under Clause 2(b) of Article 116.

"The Provincial Assembly of Sindh in its sitting held on 24th July, 2017 reconsidered the bill and passed it again which was accordingly sent to the governor for accord his assent.

The period of ten days has elapsed and the subject bill shall be deemed to have been assented by the Governor in view of clause (3) of Article 116 of the Constitution and is hereby published as an Act of the Legislature of Sindh” .

The Sindh Assembly through majority vote on 26 July, 2017 had passed the Sindh Accountability Bill-2017 paving the way to establish a provincial accountability commission and an agency to do the process of accountability in the province replacing the Sindh Enquiries and Anti-Corruption Establishment and NAB.

All leading opposition political parties, which opposed the two bills, had also announced to move the court against the law to repeal NAO-1999 in the province stating that the law had been meant to unlawfully cover-up corruption being committed by PPP’s Sindh government on a rampant basis.

Talking to newsmen on Thursday, Sindh Law Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar said the bill twice passed by the Sindh Assembly had now become an act. The role of NAB in provincial government departments had come to an end.

He said that a provincial accountability agency was being established to overcome the menace of corruption in the province as the proposed provincial-level agency would be an autonomous institution.

After this day, NAB would not be in a position to take any action in the province other than that against the federal agencies working in Sindh, said the law minister. He said that after becoming an act of the provincial assembly, all inquiries currently being pursued by NAB against provincial government’s departments and agencies would be transferred to the provincial anti-corruption establishment. Same would be the fate of cases instituted by NAB and being heard by various accountability courts in the province, said the law minister.

To a question, he said the decision regarding cases being pursued by NAB against former Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon would be taken according to the law. Such a decision could not be taken by the Sindh chief minister as the cases against former Sindh minister would be pursued according to the law

It should be mentioned here that a few days back Sharjeel Memon had written a letter to Sindh CM requesting him that cases being pursued against him by NAB should not be transferred to the new provincial accountability agency and instead they should remain with NAB.