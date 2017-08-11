Senate invites executive, military, judiciary for dialogue

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani said on Thursday that among the power centres, parliament was the weakest.

The Senate invited the executive through the prime minister. Through him it invited the military and through the Chief Justice of Pakistan the judiciary for initiation of an intra-institutional dialogue (IID) to address the issue of going beyond their constitutional ambit.

Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani, after a detailed discussion on the present political situation post-Panama Papers verdict and the way forward of the role of parliament, sought approval of the House to formally extend invitation to the executive (military) and judiciary for the dialogue. Rabbani said, “It is obvious that all of us believe that there should be no confrontation among the state tiers. Invitation will be extended to the military through the prime minister, as it comes under the chief executive so that the intra-institutional dialogue could be initiated for their functioning within their constitutional parameters,” he noted. He said that the House debated fundamentally two issues: the ‘weaknesses and negligence’ of Parliament and the Senate and the need for intra-constitutional dialogue. As some senators also desired, Rabbani decided to refer this issue pertaining to Parliament to the House Committee of the whole, which would have its proceedings in next session after Eidul Azha.

Earlier, towards the end of the discussion, Leader of the Opposition Aitzaz Ahsan said it was impossible to be part of the government proposed dialogue with regard to the Articles 62, 63 and 184 (3). Several senators, including Aitzaz regretted thin attendance in the House at a time when a discussion was on about the way forward role of Parliament.

Taking part in the discussion, PPP’s Farhatullah Babar said, “The Panama verdict will be remembered as a throwback to the past and for weakening Parliament”. He claimed it was Nawaz Sharif who rejected the bid to amend Articles 62 and 63: It was Nawaz Sharif who refused to agree to Constitution court at the time of 18th Amendment even after endorsing it in Charter of Democracy; It was Nawaz Sharif who sought the disqualification of PM Gilani through courts, it was Nawaz Sharif who joined hands with agencies against three PPP governments and it was Nawaz Sharif who took part in the agencies' rigging of 1990 elections.

“Yet, in spite of all this, I cannot welcome the SC verdict, the sensational sound bytes, heated talk shows and shrieking headlines notwithstanding. Disqualifying an elected PM on the basis of a technicality brings to mind the verdict in Moulvi Tamizuddin Khan case in the 50's. Then the whole Parliament was allowed to be disbanded on the basis of a technicality of one kind. Today, thankfully the Parliament is intact but its leader has been disqualified on the basis of a technicality of another kind. Not a moment of celebration nor of pride,” he said.

He emphasized that this throw back to the era of 50's must make Parliament wiser. The country has been reeling from crisis to crisis since the verdict in Tamizuddin case. Parliament must learn from the past, not repeat it. He called upon Parliament to rise to the occasion beyond partisan politics posing also four questions to it.

One, Will Parliament define Sadiq and Amin? Article 260 of the Constitution defined various terms used in the Constitution but not the terms Sadiq and Amin. Whether the measure of Sadaqat and Amanat applied only a member of Parliament? Whether a judge must always be a Saidq and Smin even if he has taken oath under PCO and legalised subversion of Constitution? Whether a general epitomised Sadaqat and Amanat even if he suspended the Constitution and when tried for the crime fled the court and given protection in a hospital where police could not enter?

Two, since the Panama papers was all about accountability, will Parliament take the bull by the horns and make legislation for across the board accountability of all high and mighty regardless of whether they were elected representatives or were judges and generals?

Three, whether Parliament must permit use of Article 184 (3) that allows no appeal and contravenes Article 10-A guaranteeing fair trial. Nawaz Sharif wearing black coat pleaded before SC to set up Commission in Memogate under Article 184 and has no moral authority to revisit it. “Yet I will ask Parliament to review the use of Article 184.

Four, whether time had not come for setting up a constitutional court as envisaged in the Charter of Democracy with equal number of judges from all provinces. Again although Nawaz Sharif has no moral authority to demand it now as he had rejected it before, yet he would urge Parliament to consider it.

“These are fundamental questions facing the Parliament which it may ignore only at the peril of democracy and perpetuation of extra parliamentary forces to destabilise the system,” he said. He called for referring these questions to a Committee of the Whole of the Senate to which all stakeholders also be invited.

He warned if Parliament failed today in giving answers to these questions it would have only itself to blame tomorrow. In his brief speech, Senator Karim Khawaja of PPP said that the real issue of the right to rule and this had led to ‘takeovers’ in the past as well while the judiciary was the extension of GHQ and still continued to be so.

He insisted if the political parties strengthened themselves and Parliament, there would be no repeat of the past. “Interior and foreign policies are not made by Parliament: decisions should be made from the legislature,” he said.

PKMAP Senator Sardar Azam Musakhail alleged that the apex court judgment in Panama case was anti-democracy and anti-people. “Today people are laughing. A movement was launched for the restoration of judiciary, which then gave this verdict under pressure,” he went on to allege.

“The people were expecting accountability of all, but one person was victimised. Judges continued to give quotations…instead of improving justice…history will decide about how the judgment was,” said MQM’s Tahir Hussain Mashhadi.

PML-N Senator Abdul Qayyum said that instead of indulging in blame game, it was a collective responsibility to come out of the present situation. He agreed that the weakest link was Parliament. “When there is no dictatorship, Parliament must take the responsibility on how to wriggle the country out of difficult situation,” he said.

He pointed out that the media too appeared to be polarised today, which is not a good omen. He said all the key national matters should be thrashed out by the Parliament like judicial reforms, Fata reforms and how to move about CEPC and reforms in agriculture, education and health. Leader of the House Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq regretted mud-slinging in the House and wondered how they would be able to find the way forward in such scene.