You lose, your game is over, Imran tells Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday told former prime minister Nawaz Sharif that he had lost as his public gatherings had become corner meetings. He told Nawaz that his game was over.

He said Nawaz could blame umpires, pitch, weather, some of his players, but in the end he could not avoid the sinking feeling that the game was over and he had lost.

“And you will also realise there is a downward trend in the number of people listening to your excuses of poor umpiring,” he wrote on his social media account. He also termed Nawaz’s ongoing ‘homecoming’ rally on the GT Road as ‘Corruption Bachao [save] rally’. “My advice to NS on his Corruption Bachao rally: You can blame the umpires, the pitch, the weather, some of your players,” he said.

“Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf strongly condemns the repeated attacks on the judiciary by the ruling party. Democracy is about voluntary submission to the constitution and institutions created under it. By attacking judiciary Nawaz Sharif is targeting democracy”, alleged PTI’s Central Secretary Information Shafqat Mehmood during a media conference here.

Shafqat said that it was a matter of concern to see that a three-time prime minister was using words against the judiciary and insulting the constitution and institutions of the country. “In reality, you are attempting to sabotage the judiciary,” Shafqat warned Nawaz Sharif. He went on to add that a campaign was being conducted against the judiciary as they are going to see more disqualifications after NAB investigations. They are sure that not only they will face disqualification but they have to pay back the stashed money.

Shafqat alleged that the main objective behind the GT Road rally was to target the armed forces of the country. “Their real target is Pakistan Army; they are trying to prove to the people that on the direction of the armed forces Nawaz Sharif has been disqualified”, he maintained. He added that PML-N has a history of confronting state institutions for their evil designs.

He claimed that there was a feud going on within the house of Sharif after Nawaz’s disqualification. He noted Tehmina Durrani accuses Nawaz Sharif of putting Shahbaz Sharif in a callous position by exploiting entire provincial state machinery for the rally.

Shafqat stated that Nawaz Sharif can do his politics in whatever manner he likes but he must not use public money and state officials to further his political interests. He termed it extremely deplorable that tax payer’s money is being plundered in such kind of public stunts. He went on to add that Nawaz Sharif has every right to go on whichever road he wants to but use of public money and state machinery to advertise and collect people is reprehensible.

Shafqat criticised in the strongest terms the blocking of roads and forced shutdown of poor people’s businesses. He stated that no government has the authority to shut off a busy road that belongs to the common man. Taking a jibe at the “much publicized” GT Road Rally he said that it proved to be a flop show. He further added that whole Potohar Belt rejected Nawaz Sharif.

He criticised the government saying that KP government’s attitude towards yesterday’s rally led by Ameer Muqam has set a precedent and recalling CM KP’s rally last year, he stated that the rally was tear gassed and baffled by federal government which shows the ruling party’s fascist inclinations and tyrannous conduct.

Speaking about the martyred soldiers in Dir, he stated that PTI pays tributes to the brave soldiers of armed forces who lay down their lives fighting terrorism. Central Secretary Information PTI stated that Pakistan Army is fighting against terrorism and the nation firmly stands with them in order to eradicate the curse of extremism and terrorism form the country. “We salute our brave soldiers martyred in Dir and pray for their highest ranks in Jannah” he stated.