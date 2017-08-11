Fri August 11, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

August 11, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Kite string victim dies

Kite string victim dies

LAHORE: A father of four, who had received severe electric shocks from a stray kite metal string hanging from an electricity pole in the Ghaziabad police area three days ago, died on Thursday.

Police said the victim Irfan, a resident of Usman Nagar, was asleep when a kite twine fell on him. As he tried to remove it he suffered severe electric shocks. He was removed to hospital where he died on Thursday. Locals and the victim’s family alleged that police had failed to control kite flying which had resulted in the tragedy. They demanded strict legal action against the policemen responsible.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement