Kite string victim dies

LAHORE: A father of four, who had received severe electric shocks from a stray kite metal string hanging from an electricity pole in the Ghaziabad police area three days ago, died on Thursday.

Police said the victim Irfan, a resident of Usman Nagar, was asleep when a kite twine fell on him. As he tried to remove it he suffered severe electric shocks. He was removed to hospital where he died on Thursday. Locals and the victim’s family alleged that police had failed to control kite flying which had resulted in the tragedy. They demanded strict legal action against the policemen responsible.