Sana’s take on science of timing

Fair & Square

The country is still governed by ‘science of (good) timing’. I stand relieved over the replacement of the hackneyed, trumpeted term ‘conspiracy’ by this term ‘science of timing’.

The idea (this caption) occurred to my mind during the most recent discussion between media seniors and Punjab Law Minister, Rana Sanaullah, who responded to almost every question raised by journalists whether related to explosives’ blast a day before Tahirul Qadri’s arrival or Mian Nawaz Sharif’s GT Road tour, etc.

I would rather say that the minister has given explanation about all the current issues, anticipating questions of all sorts including the unasked questions. And like a skilled prose-writer, Rana has simultaneously shown considerable restraint in sheer departure from the standard practice of our political elites who use the term ‘conspiracy’ frequently without any qualms.

Yes it has become a standard practice of our political realm in which every adverse or unfavourable happening is attributed to one conspiracy or the other. The popular narrative that is spun around this term ‘conspiracy’ is that a conspiracy has been hatched by national and international players and powers including international establishment as if the ‘victims’ are devoid of the ability to resist or survive such conspiratorial moves.

Rana Sanaullah’s restraint smacks of pragmatic wisdom that he has said everything and still hasn’t said anything while trying to satisfy the public through media on almost every inquisitive question pertaining to Baqar Najfi report on Model Town occurrence.

While admitting that it was a highly lamentable occurrence, the Law Minister has elaborated that the entire case with all its pros and cons has undergone thorough judicial processes which also include the lodging of private complaint by Minhajul Quran officials different from the original FIR in the sense that the private complaint lodged in mistrust, enhanced the number of accused persons to more than a hundred persons, a vast majority of which persons applied to courts for bails and are facing trials.

Even Baqar Najfi report was handed over hurriedly to a Home Department official probably a month before the time that was previously given by the fact-finding functionary. Now here, at this juncture, Rana Sanaullah, has shown reasonable restraint by not zealously declaring it a conspiracy. Instead, he has just said a few words on what I call ‘science of timing’.

….[email protected]