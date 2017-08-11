The fenced minds in held Kashmir

Indian Border Security Force DG K K Sharma recently declared that a smart technology-aided fence will be in place along the Jammu sector of held Kashmir by March next year. "My priority is Pakistan, as anything that happens here (along the Indo-Pak border), has grave consequences. We are working to ensure complete sealing of this border and make it more fortified," he said. “We are implementing a comprehensive integrated border management (CBIM) plan and are running a pilot project to make our international border (IB) along Pakistan secure," he said.

Well, whatever the BSF DG says, the Jammu sector falls under the Line of Control and not the international border. As it is, the Indian law enforcement agencies and politicians have been unable to stop the home-grown freedom movement in Kashmir and on the other hand blame Pakistan for their consistent failures.

The held Kashmir and Azad Kashmir are divided by a barrier that consists of double row fencing and concertina wire, eight to twelve feet in height, electrified and connected to a network of motion sensors, thermal imaging devices, lighting systems and alarms. The two 12-feet high fences run parallel to each other with eight-feet-wide corridor in between. It has been erected by the Indians.

Apparently, the BSF DG was talking about these smart fences. Heavy snowfall, avalanches and landslides have damaged the fencing along the Line of Control every year since it was built. Nearly 83-km-long fence gets severely damaged each year and a colossal amount of Indian taxpayers’ money is spent on its repairs.

Interestingly, the fence is flood-lit to the extent that in 2011 NASA’s earth observatory detected the “line of lights with a distinctly orange hue”. It said it was “more continuous and brighter than most highways” in both India and Pakistan. Some time ago, India had also announced plans to construct a wall on the Line of Control, which was to be higher and wider than the notorious Berlin and Israeli walls. The 10-metre-high wall, which would be 135-feet-wide, will be 198-kilometre-long and will be built in the Jammu sector.

Apparently, the purpose of the fence being constructed and the planned wall is to keep out the so-called infiltrators. The proposed wall is an attempt to change the status quo of the LoC. India seeks to turn the Line of Control, which was delineated in 1972, into an actual border between the two countries. However, the wall/fence is a violation of international commitments, an endeavour to change the realities on the ground.

Will the Indian government be able by erecting fences of coils of razor-sharp concertina wire and having thermal imagers, night-vision devices and sensors to make the held Kashmir a part of India? The answer is no. Kashmir is a disputed issue between the two countries and has to be resolved on the negotiating table.