Pak-Afghan JEC to be held next month

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Afghanistan have decided to hold Joint Economic Cooperation (JEC) moot next month in Kabul in order to find out ways and means for boosting bilateral economic ties.

Afghanistan had tabled its request for revising Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA) and both sides were expected to hold negotiation to this effect probably by next month, official sources told The News here on Wednesday.

Ambassador of Afghanistan Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal called on Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar here on Wednesday. They discussed various issues of mutual interest, including current state of Pak-Afghan bilateral relations especially in the context of economic cooperation.

Finance minister said that enhanced economic cooperation between Pakistan and Afghanistan would not only benefit the two countries, but also boost regional cooperation and trade. He said Pakistan wanted to see peace and economic progress in Afghanistan which would open many other avenues of mutual cooperation.

The Afghan ambassador stated that the next session of Pak-Afghan Joint Economic Commission (JEC) was due and proposed that the same may be held in Kabul in September. Finance minister welcomed the proposal and stated that mutually convenient dates be decided to hold the session during the next month.

He added that the JEC meeting would provide an opportunity to discuss measures for furthering the cause of economic cooperation between the two countries. He said that the Economic Affairs Division would liaise with the Embassy of Afghanistan to work out details in this regard.