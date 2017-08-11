Williams battles into last-16, Muguruza through

TORONTO: Venus Williams was forced to draw on all of her vast experience before overcoming Czech youngster Katerina Siniakova to reach the last-16 of the WTA Toronto hardcourt tournament on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old American ninth seed, who began playing on the professional circuit before 21-year-old Siniakova was even born in 1996, eventually prevailed 7-5, 7-5 in 1hr 39min.

It was a satisfying win for Williams, who shrugged off the failure to convert a string of break points to raise her game when it mattered late in the second set.

At one stage, Siniakova saved eight consecutive break points to ensure she always remained in touch. Williams eventually converted only four of 13 break points.

Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza advanced with a 7-5, 6-2 win over Belgium’s Kirsten Flipkens.Top seed Karolína Pliskova of the Czech Republic meanwhile eased past Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-3, 6-3.

Svetlana Kuznetsova, seeded eight, was the highest-profile casualty, tumbling out to Catherine Bellis of the United States 6-4, 7-5.Elena Vesnina, the 16th seed, was sent packing by Australia’s Ashleigh Barty. Barty, a 21-year-old Queenslander, won a gripping three-setter 6-3, 5-7, 6-4. —AFP