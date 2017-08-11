Non-issuance of NOC puts Pakistan’s participation

under cloud

KARACHI: Pakistan’s ju-jitsu squad’s participation in the Asian Ju-Jitsu Championship in Vietnam appears to be in jeopardy as the touring party has not yet been issued NOC by the government.

“The event will begin from August 12 and we are still waiting for the NOC,” a senior official of Pakistan Ju-Jitsu Federation (PJJF) told ‘The News’ on Thursday.He said that the federation had already got visa approval, adding, NOC and special grant are the issues.

He was quick to add that the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has also not yet made any commitment with the federation for special grant.The official said that if state does not promise funding, then a reduced squad would be sent to Vietnam provided the NOC is issued.

“We have planned to send 16 players but if the state does not fund us then we will reduce it to six players,” the official said.In that case, the country’s leading pair and duo event specialists Mohammad Ammar and Abu Huraira would not be featuring in the continental event as they don’t have sponsors. The duo had managed their own trip to Poland recently where they represented Pakistan for the first time in the World Games held there from July 20 to 30.

“We have been winning medals but are so helpless that we cannot get sponsors,” a player told ‘The News’.This correspodnent tried to contact the PSB Director General Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera but he did not receive the call.