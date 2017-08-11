UBL Independence Day Cup promises top class action

KARACHI: Pakistan’s leading golfers were on Thursday seen flexing their muscles for the UBL 9th Independence Day Cup Open Golf Championship which tees off here at the picture-perfect Defence Authority Country and Golf Club from Friday (today).

While the subsidiary events of the Rs2.5 million championship were held in pleasant conditions on Thursday, the real action will start today when the country’s top professionals will begin their campaigns for the coveted title.

On Thursday, the course was playing well as a pleasant breeze allowed the players to give their best. Among the various events that were held on Thursday were — senior amateurs, ladies, juniors and veteran’s (over 65 years).

On Friday, Pakistan No. 1 Shabbir Iqbal will begin his quest to retain the title in a 54-hole contest that will pit him against several battle-hardened opponents.Among his chief rivals will be Muhammad Munir, who was the runner-up at the last year’s event.

Earlier, the tournament’s officials and sponsors shared details of the event stressing that it will be a befitting occasion to mark the 70th Independence Day celebrations.Brig Tariq Rafique, the DACGC Secretary, said that over 400 players will be featuring in the various events of the championship. He said that the organizers have made best possible arrangements for yet another successful event.

Lt Col Zahid Iqbal, the Club’s Captain, said that the DACGC course was in excellent shape. He said that the DACGC has the second best course in Pakistan with lush green fairways and greens that offered a uniform speed.

Ali Habib, the Marketing and Communications chief of UBL, said that the Independence Day Cup was one of the various events that his bank was sponsoring as part of its campaign to celebrate the 70th birthday of Pakistan.He said that despite the various upheavals, the country was progressing that UBL wants to highlight the positive aspects of Pakistan.