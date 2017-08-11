Fri August 11, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
August 11, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Haddin joins Australia’s coaching staff

Haddin joins Australia’s coaching staff

SYDNEY: Former Test wicketkeeper Brad Haddin has joined the Australian team support staff as fielding coach until the end of 2019, Cricket Australia said Thursday.

Haddin replaces former Australia batsman Greg Blewett, who has taken up a position with the South Australian Cricket Association.

Haddin, 39, has coached the Australia A side and was an assistant coach during Australia’s tour of New Zealand earlier this year.He also had a stint with Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).His first assignment will be Australia’s two-Test tour to Bangladesh later this month. —AFP

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement