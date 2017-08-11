Parvez Abbasi Open Shooting C’ship begins today

KARACHI: The inaugural edition of Parvez Abbasi Open Shooting Championship commences here at the Pakistan Navy’s Shooting Range in PNS Karsaz on Friday (today).

Expert marksmen and women from all over the country will participate in various categories.Over 300 shooters will compete in the disciplines of Air Pistol, Skeet and Trap during the three-day competition.

All events will be conducted as per the rules laid out by the International Shooting Sport Federation, governing body of the Olympic Shooting events in Rifle, Pistol and Shotgun disciplines.

The event is being launched to celebrate the life and achievements of Parvez Abbasi, the founding secretary of the National Rifle Association and one of the key drivers of the sport of shooting in Pakistan.

He was also the founding Secretary General of the Sindh Rifle Association. He remained on this post from 1962 to 1976. He was then elected as the association’s Executive Vice President, a post he held till his death. —PPI