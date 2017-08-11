Top golfingstars to feature in UMA-CNS Open

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top stars will battle it out for the biggest prize purse in the history of Pakistan golf when they will feature in the 22nd UMA Chief of Naval Staff Open Golf Championship to be played here at the picturesque Karachi Golf Club from August 17-20.

With a record prize purse of Rs7 million and a confirmed participation of almost all the top professionals and amateurs of the country, the UMA-CNS Open is set to be the biggest national golfing event of the year.

“We are confident of making the UMA-CNS Open a mega success,” Rear Admiral Ather Mukhtar, Commander Karachi, said at a press conference held here at KGC on Thursday.For the ninth straight year United Marine Agencies (UMA) is the title sponsor of the championship.

Sohail Shams, CEO of UMA, reiterated his company’s support for the promotion of golf in Pakistan.“The UMA-CNS Open is undoubtedly the biggest platform for golf in Pakistan. I can confidently state that it is a massive event on the calendar of Pakistan Golf Federation and also the most awaited one for the participants,” he said.

“I feel proud to announce that this is the consecutive ninth year of UMA being the major sponsor of this grand golf event. This tournament has provided us a chance to come together and share the common interest of sports, especially golf. It is quite gratifying to witness that the number of participants is increasing each year and I can proudly say that this is the symbol of our success in the quest of promoting golf in Pakistan,” he added.

Hailed as the richest sporting event of Pakistan, the UMA-CNS Open is all set to once again feature the cream of national golf, in all categories.The prize purse of the championship has been enhanced by Rs500,000 this year, making it the richest-ever event in Pakistan sports history.

The professionals will be vying for top honours and a record prize purse of Rs6.5 million. The main championship is preceded by a special match for KGC caddies and semi-professionals that will carry at stake prize money of Rs500,000.

In addition to the prize purse, the golfers will also have a chance to win two brand new cars – Toyota Fortuner and Suzuki Ciaz – during the Championship.Commodore Ghazanfar Abbas, COO of KGC, said that the Club’s course was fully ready to host the prestigious championship.

Commodore Saqib Khattak, Commanding Officer Bahadur, said that the organisers have left no stone unturned in their efforts for a successful edition of the championship.Last year, it was the seasoned Matloob Ahmed who won the professionals’ title after a lapse of 12 years. He had an aggregate of 276, 12 under-par, winning the title ahead of Pakistan No. 1 Shabbir Iqbal.

Shabbir, who will be looking for a record tenth UMA-CNS Open title this year, was the runner-up.M. Sharif won the amateurs’ title by four shots while Ali Hai was the runner-up.Imdad Hussain claimed the seniors’ pros title while Nasir Masih reigned supreme in the junior professionals’ category.

In the seniors category, Asad I.A Khan, President Sindh Golf Association, was the winner ahead of Omar Bangash. Junaid Irfan won in the juniors’ category while Aania Farooq captured the ladies title.