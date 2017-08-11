The so-called brain drain is a term used to describe the outflow of highly qualified and skilled people from a country to advanced countries. These skilled individuals settle abroad in order to increase their standard of living. At present, developing countries are trying to bring back their skilled and qualified people. In this regard, former chairman of the HEC Dr Atta ur Rahman did commendable work. He not only introduced revolutionary changes and steps in the form of technical and financial input in higher education, but also tried to bring back qualified and skilled Pakistani people from abroad, mostly those who were working in the West, to work in Pakistan by offering them privileges, high salaries and other such facilities.

Although the then policymakers took steps to develop the education sector, some of the policies that they devised are not in the favour of our country. One of such policies is the ‘intellectual brain drain’. This is more dangerous than the physical outflow of skilled and qualified people. This is the outflow of knowledge and intellectual work, mostly to the Western countries. The crux of the matter is that as per the HEC’s policy, a PhD student’s research work is sent to two foreign countries for evaluation. By sending the work of PhD scholars of every field, the HEC is doing nothing, but providing the intellectual treasury of our nation to the West. This, in my opinion, is more dangerous than physical brain drain.

Asghar Khan

Peshawar