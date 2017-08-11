Sugar stocks

Sugar prices have been increased by Rs10 per kg. What is more concerning is the fact that in many areas across the country people are complaining about the shortage of sugar. This shortage has raised a few questions among various circles of society. Only two months back, the All Pakistan Mills Owner Association was allowed to export almost half million tonnes of sugar and were given the subsidy of Rs15 per kilogramme. Why did the relevant authorities allow the export when there wasn’t sufficient stock of sugar?

The local demand for sugar is huge. Unfortunately, because of vested interests of some parties, tonnes of sugar are being exported to earn more money. In such situations, domestic consumers are left with no other choice than to pay the high price for sugar.

Engr S T Hussain

Lahore