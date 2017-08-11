Lepers’ light

The history of Pakistan is full of such people who devoted their lives to serve humanity. Among such glorious people, the name of a German-Pakistani lady, Dr Ruth Pfau, tops the list. For the people of Pakistan, Pfau was nothing less than a messiah. She was a helping hand for those people who were suffering from leprosy. She did not only treat them with utmost care, but also made necessary arrangements for their rehabilitation. Her love and affection for the people of Pakistan was selfless and devotional.

She came to Pakistan in 1960 and stayed in the country for over 50 years. She worked tirelessly for the eradication of leprosy in Pakistan. It was because of her efforts that in its report published in 1996, World Health Organization declared Pakistan a leprosy-free country. Her contributions and services for Pakistan can never be forgotten. Yesterday, on Aug 10, she left the world, leaving the entire Pakistan in the state of mourning. The entire nation is saddened by the irreparable loss and pays homage to the ‘Pakistani Mother Teresa’ for her services.

Mazhar Ali Charan

Karachi