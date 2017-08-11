Laudable efforts

It was heartening to note that the government has finally responded to the grievances and repeated complaints of the fertiliser industry. After meaningful dialogue, a mutually-agreed method has been devised to resolve the long-standing crisis of fertilizer subsidy. This will provide relief to the industry from major financial challenges created owing to delays in subsidy payments.

Despite the political turmoil or changes in the regulatory environment, this much-needed cooperation between the government and industry must continue. The relevant ministries and authorities need to develop a support-mechanism for the fertiliser industry and stronger agricultural policies that can guarantee the smooth business operations of the industry.

Adnan Ali Mughal

Islamabad