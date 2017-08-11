Fri August 11, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

August 11, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Laudable efforts

Laudable efforts

It was heartening to note that the government has finally responded to the grievances and repeated complaints of the fertiliser industry. After meaningful dialogue, a mutually-agreed method has been devised to resolve the long-standing crisis of fertilizer subsidy. This will provide relief to the industry from major financial challenges created owing to delays in subsidy payments.

Despite the political turmoil or changes in the regulatory environment, this much-needed cooperation between the government and industry must continue. The relevant ministries and authorities need to develop a support-mechanism for the fertiliser industry and stronger agricultural policies that can guarantee the smooth business operations of the industry.

Adnan Ali Mughal

Islamabad

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement