Fri August 11, 2017
Newspost

August 11, 2017

In a fix

Despite being ordered by the SC, the SPSC is not conducting the re-examination of the CCE-13. While giving its verdict, the SC had asked the SPSC to schedule exam within two months from the day of the verdict. However, the SPSC is not complying with the order.

CCE-13 candidates are dealing with a high level of stress and anxiety because the delay in examination will affect the performance of students. It is hoped that the SC will again take notice of this non-compliance. The future of aspiring candidates is in the hands of the highest court of the country.

Sajjad Ahmed Kalhoro

Kandiaro

Comments

