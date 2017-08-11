From Islamabad to Lahore

In a political masterstroke, the PML-N has converted the return home of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif into a celebration and a statement of defiance. The crowds the PML-N promised have been there to see. Speaking in Jhelum on the second day of the return rally, Nawaz questioned whether the people’s mandate had been rejected once again in Pakistan. Insisting that his hands were clean, he declared he was no longer interested in becoming PM again. Instead, he said his political future would be for the people of Pakistan. The PML-N has clearly entered election mode. From being on the defensive for four years, the questions asked by legal experts, political commentators and international media about the SC verdict have given it an opportunity to go on the offensive. This is traditionally the part of electioneering in which the PML-N thrives. But the party must not get ahead of itself; remember that a NAB reference against Nawaz Sharif is still pending. Moreover, the Election Commission of Pakistan is seeking his removal as the official head of the PML-N. Even if that happens, no one will be in doubt about where the decisions are being made in the party.

The homecoming rally has also given the PML-N a chance to consolidate its ranks at a time when there were many rumours that the SC judgment could lead to the party collapsing from within. We must not forget that this is a party that demonstrated a capacity to rebuild after exile and desertion in the Musharraf dictatorship. And while its capacity to rebuild cannot be underestimated, it is clear that the party is not yet willing to sacrifice its leader. The opposition decided to oppose the political road show. It has no other choice, although its moral standing to oppose it remains limited at best. This is certainly an attempt by Nawaz Sharif to show his mandate. It is, though, important to recognise that Nawaz’s public rally and speeches are not the same as Imran Khan’s. The main difference being that this is not an attempt to blackmail parliament, Supreme Court or security forces by orchestrating an indefinite sit in outside parliament. The route this time is from Islamabad to Lahore, not the other way round. The PML-N needs to ensure that it respects the process of the court. But the verdict must be talked about in terms of its implications for the future of democracy in Pakistan. Is this a ‘funeral procession’ for the PML-N’s politics as the PTI has branded it or an attempt to breathe new life into its popular appeal? The answer will be clearer when Nawaz Sharif addresses a crowd in Lahore on his return today. The hope is that the peaceful atmosphere of the first two days will be maintained.