Fifth BASR meeting held

Wah

University of Wah periodically schedules meeting of its Statutory Bodies in conformity with the Charter issued by the Government of Punjab, says a press release.

University held fifth periodic meeting of Board of Advanced Studies and Research (BASR), in university’s seminar hall. Principal officers, deans, directors and senior faculty members were in attendance. Vice Chancellor University of Wah, Professor Khaliq ur Rehman Shad, chaired the meeting.

The board deliberated approved on the revised course codes for academic programs of Departments of Management Sciences, Education, Economics, Psychology and Computer Sciences. The codes were revised by the departments in line with the HEC guidelines. The codes, after necessary amendments, were recommended by BASR for submission to Academic Council and Board of Governors for final approval. The Board also approved the research topics and GECs of post graduate students.