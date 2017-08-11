TNFJ meeting today

ISLAMABAD: On the call of Quiad-e-Millat Tehreek Nifaz-e-Fiqh Jafariya (TNFJ) Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosvi, the secretary general of TNFJ Syed Shujaat Ali Bukhari has summoned an important meeting of TNFJ Supreme Council today (Friday), at TNFJ Headquarters here, says a press release.The TNFJ central spokesman said that after considering the upcoming programmes, organisational matters, current national and international significant affairs, important decision would be taken up in the meeting.Central Cabinet members, heads of sub-organisations and dignitaries across the country will attend the meeting.

