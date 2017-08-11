11 brands of bottled water declared unsafe

Islamabad: Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR), after comparison of analytical findings with permissible limits of Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA), has declared 11 brands of bottled water unsafe for drinking unsafe due to chemical and microbiological contaminations.

These brands include New Premier, Natural Pure water, Livon, Fresh life, Al-Shalal, Aqua Gen, Vey, Smart Mineral Water, Al-Sahar, Douro and Do Aab Water. Out of those unsafe brands, two brands including New Premier and Natural Pure water have comparatively high levels of Arsenic ranging from 13-23 ppb than PSQCA water quality standard for arsenic (10 ppb).

The excessive level of arsenic can cause various types of skin diseases, diabetes, kidney diseases, hypertension, heart diseases birth defects, black foot diseases and multiple types of cancers etc.

The 8 brands named Fresh life, Al-Shalal, Aqua Gen, Vey, Smart Mineral Water, Al-Sahar, Douro and Do Aab Water were found to be unsafe due to microbiological contamination which may cause Cholera, Diarrhea, Dysentery, Hepatitis, Typhoid etc. Whereas two brands which include New Premier and Livon were found unsafe due to the presence of higher levels of Sodium ranging from 61-66 ppm than PSQCA water quality standard for sodium (50 ppm).

The poor quality of drinking water has forced a large cross-section of citizens to buy bottled water. As a consequence of this expanding market a mushroom growth of bottled water industry in the country is witnessed during the last few years. However, many of the mineral/bottled water companies were found selling contaminated water.

To monitor and improve the quality of bottled water, the Ministry of Science and Technology has designated the task to PCRWR for quarterly monitoring of bottled/mineral water brands and publicize the results.

According to the monitoring report for the quarter from April to June, 2017, 77 samples of Mineral/Bottled water brands have been collected from Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Peshawar, Gilgit, Multan, Lahore, Bahawalpur, Tandojam and Karachi.