This Independence Day, Pakistan should pledge to invest in sports

Islamabad: Well-designed sport and play programmes provide an opportunity for young people to learn a set of important life skills such as discipline, confidence, and leadership. Sport events like football tournaments teach children the core principles of tolerance, cooperation and respect. Today, it is high time that we use sport as a tool to support conflict prevention and peace building efforts in Pakistan. This independence day, ‘Let’s play for Pakistan, let’s play for a healthy, peaceful and better Pakistan.’

Iqbal Jatoi, country director of Right To Play Pakistan, disseminated this message while speaking at a community school football tournament to celebrate the Independence Day of Pakistan, which is just few days ahead. Five different community schools from Islamabad including Mashal Model School, Al-Firdous Community Model School, Ayub Kiran Center (Ayub Park School), Pehli Kiran School System and Abdul Razzaq Welfare Trust School participated in the tournament. Girls and boys teams from each school participated and played friendly matches.

The event was organised to celebrate the Independence Day of Pakistan. The purpose of the event was to provide children from these community schools, especially girls, an opportunity to play and to make them aware of the importance and history of Independence Day.

Right To Play is implementing a programme in community schools of Islamabad; this programme offers life-skills education through sports and play programming. Beneficiary children from these schools learn technical skills of the game of football from trained coaches of Right To Play. At the same time, children are regularly engaged in life-skills education sessions to equip them with a set of essential skills for life.

Worldwide, school sport and play programmes are being promoted due to their considerably positive effects on children and education development. The United Nations considers sports ‘a great enabler to achieve Sustainable Development Goals.’ Pakistan should also invest in sports-based education to promote the best values associated with the power of play, Iqbal Jatoi stated while addressing the event.

According to Unicef, Pakistan has one of the world’s largest youth bulges, with 35 percent of the population aged 15 or under. There is a dire need to cultivate positive behaviours and impart life-skills within this group. Sports activities play an important role in an individual’s life, particularly in school children. It is established that children who participate in school sports activities, not only improve their physical health but also enhance their academic performance. Pakistan should apply effective sports programmes to promote social integration and foster tolerance and generate dialogue in society.