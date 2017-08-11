Fri August 11, 2017
Islamabad

August 11, 2017

‘No compromise on quality of higher education’

‘No compromise on quality of higher education’

Islamabad: The provision of quality higher education to the citizens is a priority, which cannot be compromised.

This was stated by AJK President Sardar Masood Khan during a meeting with University of Poonch, Rawalakot, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Rasool at his camp office in Islamabad on Wednesday. Dr. Rasool apprised the AJK president on academic affairs, administrative issues and further informed about ongoing developments taking place in the University.

He highlighted the recent visit of the Pakistan Engineering Council team for accreditation and said the university's report spoke highly of the quality of graduates and the availability of related facilities. The University had scored well in every area and as a result the programme will soon be accredited, he said.

The VC informed the accreditation of the Pharmacy Department has also been initiated and the department will soon be accredited by the Pakistan Pharmacy Council. The AJK president said infrastructure of all campuses of the University of Poonch should be upgraded in order to facilitate students. The VC updated the AJK president on the construction of boundary walls of Shamsabad and Trar campuses which he said were almost complete.

