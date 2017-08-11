Pakistan, India urged to resolve all disputes through talks: Manohar

Islamabad: Considering rising extremism and unrest on both sides, the need for dialogue between India and Pakistan at all levels is even more important now as both countries have no choice but to resolve all disputes through dialogue.

The wish for peace and prosperity was expressed by Chanchal Manohar Singh in an exclusive interview with ‘The News’. Manohar, a peace activist and editor-in-chief of Punjabkhabar.com, is currently visiting Pakistan on the invitation of National Press Club, Islamabad. He also runs the ‘Society for Promotion of Peace’ that works to enhance people-to-people contact between India and Pakistan.

“I have been to Pakistan almost 40 times and brought nine delegations from India and similarly invited many from Pakistan. There is no hatred among people. We have found only love and hospitality in Pakistan and same are the feelings of the participants of Pakistani delegations when they visit India. Hatred is promoted only by political parties and religious segments that work under the influence of certain ideology.”

About rising extremism in India and recent attacks on Muslims, he said that such developments are of great concern for the majority that believes in peace and humanity. “There is strong resistance towards such incidents,” he said citing the reference of a campaign “Not in my name” against mob attacks.

“Thousands of people including film stars came out in New Dehli, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram and Chandigarh just to record their protest against this trend. It was because of that protest the government announced reviewing its notification of banning the sale of animals in the market,” he said. He admitted that such incidents were making Muslims insecure and demoralised.

About a recent case of Junaid’s lynching on a train, he said that the fight started over seats and the perpetrators used the pretext of beef-eating only to incite the public. “Again the perpetrators were the people linked to a certain political group. This mindset is rejected and condemned by the majority in India,” said Manohar blaming Indian media for promoting anti-Muslim and anti-Pakistan sentiments among general public especially among those who are not educated and clever enough to understand the biases.

About the main reason behind antagonism between the two countries, he said Kashmir issue is the biggest hurdle in way of peace. “There is only one solution. Let the Kashmiri people on both sides decide their fate,” he said, adding that political forces get the benefit of this lingering dispute. “Opportunities came when Kashmir resolution was just one signature away but the Indian leadership changed the decision at the last moment to gain political benefits,” he said referring to the Agra agreement.

About the status of Khalistan movement, he said that there are many misconceptions about this issue in Pakistan. “There are two dimensions of this issue. After the 1984 operation, the movement for a separate homeland died down. The majority of Sikh community is not in favour of a separate homeland at this time. Then came the popular Anandpur Sahib Resolution by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) that demanded all powers for the state of Punjab other than defence, finance, and foreign affairs. But this movement has also lost popular demand and there is no strong support for this resolution since the last 10 years. With SAD being part of BJP’s National Democratic Alliance (NDA), there are no chances of this movement getting public support in the near future. SAD has now become so ineffective that they don’t even issue a condemnation statement on lynching incidents against Muslims.”

Talking about what gives him hope that peace can be achieved between the two countries, he said the situation never remains the same. “If the world can achieve peace after World War I and World War II, how can we say that there can’t be any peace between India and Pakistan? The situation changes with time. We can’t afford to stop the peace efforts whatever little that may be,” he said.

Talking about chances of India joining the CPEC, he said India has made it an issue of sovereignty and its chances of joining CPEC are not very bright. “Even if India agrees to join, would Pakistan allow that?” he asked, agreeing that the road network could benefit the whole region. “The development of the whole SAARC region has suffered because of India-Pakistan tension. Peace between these two countries can change the fate of this region.”