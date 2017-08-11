Family of missing youth appeals for govt assistance

Rawalpindi: On August 5 two young men disappeared from their locality while their parents have been waiting for their return since the last five days in extreme misery.

Irshad Ahmed, father to one and uncle to the other young man has appealed to the police, Punjab government and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to help locate the youth as their family is suffering due to their disappearance.

Irshad, a resident of Noorani Mohallah, Chaklala, lodged an FIR with Airport Police Station saying that his son, Muhammad Nasir, 28, and nephew, Muhammad Hashim, 25, went to their tailoring shop on a motorbike on August 5 and did not return. He said that they repeatedly tried to contact the missing men through telephone. Initially their phones were on but later they went off. According to Irshad Ahmed the motorbike they had been travelling by was recovered from Sihala.

Irshad Ahmed has expressed his apprehension that some unknown persons may have had kidnapped the two. He has appealed to the government to take action against the kidnappers and their sons may be recovered from the custody.