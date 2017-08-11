International review mission urges Pakistan to revise EPI policy

Islamabad: An international appraisal mission visiting Pakistan to assess the country’s progress in strengthening mother and child immunisation under the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) Thursday recommended the revision of the EPI policy to incorporate emerging needs, to rationalise the various systems for monitoring and data flow, and to integrate various technologies for optimum benefit.

Led by GAVI, combined with the Supervision, Appraisal and Monitoring mission of the National Immunization Support Project (NISP) of the World Bank, the mission visited Pakistan from July 31 to August 10, 2017. The mission reviewed the implementation progress and performance of GAVI’s support to the country, and looked into ways to achieve a common understanding of opportunities, challenges and critical needs for support and technical assistance through transparent dialogue.

The mission’s recommendations came during the course of its meeting with Minister for Health Saira Afzal. The mission held comprehensive provincial and federating areas’ programmatic reviews, discussed coverage and the underlying issues at length including strengthening of cold chain capacity, technical assistance needs, and public-private partnership modus operandi in alignment with the targeted country assistance being made through the Multi Donor Trust Fund by donors for routine immunization.

The joint appraisal mission included top health experts from World Bank, GAVI, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, World Health Organization, UNICEF, and USAID, among others. Federal Secretary Health Muhammad Ayub Shaikh and senior health officials from the provinces were also present in the meeting.

Expressing her views, Saira said, EPI been making rigorous efforts for capitalizing upon the multiple investments being made for improving routine immunization in the country to improve the immunization status of the mothers and children of Pakistan.

Routine immunization is the most cost-effective public health intervention for delivering significant reductions in morbidity and mortality due to vaccine-preventable diseases. Saira thanked the mission for its detailed review and commended the provincial programmes on achieving their first year programme indicator linked with the disbursement under the Multi Donor Trust Fund.