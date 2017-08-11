Two file papers for by-polls

LAHORE: On first day of submission of nomination papers for by-elections of NA-120 two aspirants submitted their nomination papers. On Thursday, two independent candidates submitted their nomination papers including Ghulam Shabbir and Mickal Sarwyaa. As per the elections schedule, the aspiring candidates can file their nomination papers from August 10 to Aug 12 and their scrutiny will take place between August 15 to Aug 17. Appeals can be filed against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers by August 21. The last date for the Appellate Tribunal to decide filed appeals is August 24.

