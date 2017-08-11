Man injured by kite string dies

LAHORE: A father of four, who had received severe electric shocks from a stray kite metal string hanging from an electricity pole in the Ghaziabad police area three days back, died on Thursday.

Police said victim Irfan, a resident of Usman Nagar, was asleep when a kite twine fell on him. As he tried to remove it he suffered severe electric shocks. He was removed to hospital where he died on Thursday. Locals and the victim’s family alleged that police had failed to control kite flying which had resulted in the tragedy. They demanded strict legal action against the policemen responsible. rewarded: The chief traffic officer (CTO), Lahore, has announced cash prizes and commendatory certificates for two traffic wardens for arresting two robbers.

Traffic wardens Asim and Husnain of Traffic Sector Mughalpura had caught two robbers who were on their way back after snatching a cell phone from a citizen, Umair. Later, the wardens handed over the robbers, one of them identified as Shahbaz, to the police concerned.

killed: A 25-year-old youth lost his life in a road accident in the Badami Bagh area on Thursday.

The victim was identified as Ali Ahmad of Shadbagh. Two speeding rickshaws collided with each other, as a result of which, he sustained fatal injuries. He succumbed to his injuries on his way to hospital.